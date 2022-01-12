Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,665 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of USAC opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -477.27%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

