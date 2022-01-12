Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

