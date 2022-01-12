Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,345 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

