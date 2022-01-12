Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after buying an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

