Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 48,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

