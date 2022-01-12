Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

