Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 32,743 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,743 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 148.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIMB stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

TIMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

