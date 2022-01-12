Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of BXP opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Boston Properties by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties.

