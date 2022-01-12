Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,520 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,260. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.63.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

