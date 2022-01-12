Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,945 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,945 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 2.4% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.19. 28,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,681. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

