Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.54. 64,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,326. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

