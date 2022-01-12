BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.24

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 1301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 304,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

