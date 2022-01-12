bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bpost SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34 and a beta of 1.08.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

