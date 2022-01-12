Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 282.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of BAK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth approximately $1,386,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.