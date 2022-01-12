Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

