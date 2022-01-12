Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 541.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,583 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 225,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299,292. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.