Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 238,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,642,320 shares.The stock last traded at $26.26 and had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

