Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.68.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $624.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,137. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

