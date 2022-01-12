Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $127,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,715,695 shares of company stock worth $112,038,312. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,599. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

