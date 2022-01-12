Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $263.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.10 million and the lowest is $258.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

LIVN stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 198,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,634. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

