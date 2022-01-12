Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report sales of $74.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.59 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $58.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $276.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

NYSE:PAR traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,680. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,987,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,089,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after buying an additional 244,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

