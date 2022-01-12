Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Qualtrics International also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

XM traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $28.98. 1,361,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion and a PE ratio of -19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

