Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Telos posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.58. 2,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,243. The stock has a market cap of $973.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Telos has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,010,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $25,580,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Telos by 136.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 864,352 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

