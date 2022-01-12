Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $3.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $3.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.17.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.72. 1,460,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

