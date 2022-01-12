Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report sales of $17.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 70,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,723 shares of company stock valued at $512,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 205,769 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

