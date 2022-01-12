Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$21.72

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

TSE ARE opened at C$17.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

