Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) PT at $3.85

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 293,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.15.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

