Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Price Target at $64.54

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.97.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CF Industries stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.
About CF Industries
CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.
