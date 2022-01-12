Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Price Target at $64.54

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 38.1% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

