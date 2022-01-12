Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Target Price at $52.13

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.