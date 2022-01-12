Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $130.13

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.35. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

