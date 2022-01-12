Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $108.10

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,475. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

