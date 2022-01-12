Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target at $25.30

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

