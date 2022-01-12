Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $78.56

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Galapagos by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 218,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,818. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $113.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

