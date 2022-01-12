Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Target Price at $11.33

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNTNF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 51,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.