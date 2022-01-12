Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Price Target at €12.27

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.27 ($13.94).

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.68) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

ORA stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €9.69 ($11.01). 7,827,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.51. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

