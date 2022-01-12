Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 813

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 813 ($11.04).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.22) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.86) to GBX 809 ($10.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.22) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($13.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of LON:RDW traded down GBX 15.40 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 644.80 ($8.75). 540,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 668.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 662.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 511 ($6.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,560.91).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

