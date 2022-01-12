Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) PT at $22.00

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. upped their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 22,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,798. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $289,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,305. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after acquiring an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after acquiring an additional 132,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.