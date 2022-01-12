Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

AKR opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $379,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

