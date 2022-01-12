Brokers Issue Forecasts for Holley Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Holley in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

