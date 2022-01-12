Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

NASDAQ CG opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

