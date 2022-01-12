Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.38. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 9,181 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $978.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

