Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (TSE:BIPC) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 83.22 and last traded at 82.72. 69,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 74,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at 82.44.

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of -20.71.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BIP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets. Class A shares of BIPC are structured to provide an economic return equivalent to BIP units though a traditional corporate structure.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.