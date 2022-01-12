BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.71

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.71 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 179.42 ($2.44). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.41), with a volume of 79,629,357 shares.

BT.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.70) target price on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.52.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

