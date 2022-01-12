BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU) rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 188,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 146,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$12.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79.

About BTU Metals (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

