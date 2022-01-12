Burger Swap Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and $5.07 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00005494 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,651,757 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

