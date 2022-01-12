Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Up 17.6%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s share price was up 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 32,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,376,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

