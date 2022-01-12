BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BZFD stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

