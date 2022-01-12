C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Up 7%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 6,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 297,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $87,052. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

