Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $68.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 3,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,747. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. Cabot has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,198,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after buying an additional 44,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

