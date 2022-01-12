Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.37

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.37 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 105.06 ($1.43), with a volume of 758920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 15.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £787.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

